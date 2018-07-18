Stressed at work? Blame the boss, then yourself

IF you're stressed at work, you could probably blame your boss - and then yourself for not learning the art of saying one word enough: No.



A new survey has found almost half of Australian professionals feel stressed at work. It comes from a global survey of 2843 English speaking professionals, as detailed in LinkedIn Learning's Stress at Work report.



For over half of Australians (57%), their boss or management is a source of a stress while 54 per cent of professionals find opportunities to learn and grow a principal source of stress.



The biggest problem though is work-life balance/workload - a factor cited by 72% of people.







According to the survey, Generation X - those born between the 1960s and early 1980s, are the most stressed. Most of that came from a concern about their future (job insecurity).



Interestingly, there was no major difference between how stressed women were compared to men. And while we think our bosses may have it easier, delegating all the tasks to us, the reality is they feel even more stressed.





SO WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT?



LinkedIn Learning has unlocked a series of work-life balance videos to help people gain a sense of stability.

According to the experts, one of the keys is just learning to say no more.



Simple really. Just prioritise the stuff that matters and put of the things that don't.



That takes some discipline. And it might occasionally mean doing little things like 'mark as read' all your emails - or as one boss once told me - delete them all when you get back from leave.



If they're really importance, the people will 'reach out' again. And of course if you're in middle management, learn the art of delegation. Far better for someone else to do the work.



One of the things we don't spend enough time on, is just learning. It's probably the best way to future proof yourself.

The World Economic Forum recommends mastering soft skills, and learning at least the basics of Artificial Intelligence. If you're more of a boffin or an expert, you're use might be greater to companies in the long term.

LinkedIn Learning experts Elizabeth Lotardo and Lisa Earle McLeod also suggest you take time to reflect on your current job, what you don't like and what appeals to you the most.

The best careers are built on a series of minor adjustments along the way. The key is to reflect - ask yourself what you like about your current job, what you don't like and what appeals to you the most, according to LinkedIn Learning Instructors Elizabeth Lotardo and Lisa Earle McLeod.



The more specific you can be, the more you'll get to know yourself. And that'll bring you closer and closer to your true purpose.



Politics at work is a reality, but it's not as bad as it sounds: It's easy to say, "I don't play politics" and move on. But the truth is that every job and every organisation has some level of politics to it. To excel in your role, you need to play politics - at least a little bit.



The good news? Playing politics at work doesn't have to be as distasteful as you'd think, according to LinkedIn Learning Instructor Dorie Clark. Instead, in her course on the topic, she explains that the best work politicians "make smart and strategic moves in order to gain influence authentically," as opposed to working deceptively.