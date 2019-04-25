Strengthening koala corridors

Envite Supervisor Jason Page at Dunlop Dr Reserve where bush regeneration works has been undertaken.

ACTIONS are being taken to strengthen koala populations on the Mid North Coast through work on green corridors in the area and you can play a role too.

The project has involved working on council reserves classified as primary koala habitat from the koala plan of management with regeneration works covering around 12 hectares of bushland has been undertaken in the south of the LGA of Toormina and Boambee.

"We are so excited to be able to undertake this work. We need sustained effort in order to create effective corridors for our koalas,” Envite coordinator Mick Webb said.

"Building healthy pockets of habitat linked by green corridors will provide koalas with places to breed and eat, and corridors on which they can freely move around.

Mick said koalas are increasingly under threat from habitat loss, road trauma, dogs and cats, competition for food and increased stress, which makes them more susceptible to disease.

"As part of this project we will focus on controlling weeds to facilitate koala movement across the highly fragmented landscape, by removing lantana and other weeds within our habitat linkages we will remove barriers for koala movement.

The restoration work aims to improve habitat for koalas, improve water quality and increase habitat values for other flora and fauna to ensure corridor connectivity.

This project has been funded by CHCC through the Environmental Levy.

The community can get involved by attending a workshop to be held on Friday, May 3.

People in attendance will learn what local koala food trees are, how to get involved in koala habitat protection and how to control weeds like camphor laurel.

Envite staff and CHCC senior bush regeneration officer Aaron Hartley will demonstrate skills and knowledge in natural area management issues and on-ground practices.

The workshop will be held at Bakker Drive Reserve in Bonville. RSVP by Monday, April 29.

For more information or to register for the workshops, contact Mick at EnviTE Environment on 0428 665 061 or mickw@envite.org.au