Street thugs a real drag

COFFS Harbour's Coco Jumbo is one of three drag queens being hailed as heroes for rescuing a man decked by a coward punch while on a night out in Sydney.

Ivan Flinn, 34, from Surry Hills, said that during the attack earlier this month he hoped someone would come to his rescue. Help did arrive but not in the form he expected.

Those "angels” were the three drag queens Coco Jumbo, Ivy Leaguee and Vybe. They stepped in after a night performing on the stages in Sydney's neighbourhood of Darlinghurst, known for its large gay population and venues.

Luke Karakia, who performs under the name Ivy Leaguee, ended up getting injured scuffling in the middle of the road with one of the alleged attackers.

Mr Flinn is so grateful to the three for racing in to his rescue that he's helped raise $1000 to help them pay for their wigs and high heels that were damaged in the fracas.

The IT project manager said he had left a local bar on the famous gay strip of Oxford Street after midnight on August 6 and had headed to a local kebab shop to get some sustenance for the trip home.

Almost immediately he noticed a group of rowdy people behind him.

"There were heaps of homophobic slurs, 'you f**king f*ggot, you queer c**t,” all the slurs you can possibly imagine.

"I said 'dude, don't ever use the word f*ggot and specially not on Oxford Street of all places.'”

Mr Flinn alleges one of the men then attacked him, ripped his shirt and punched him, dislocating his jaw.

"After the punch I was stunned but the next thing I knew Ivy went in and was scrapping with the guy who punched me. They're in the middle of the road, cars swerving around them, tooting, and I saw the guy rip her wig off.

"They were bashing each other and she's still wearing her high heels.”

Luke Waqa, who performs as Coco Jumbo, also piled in.

"A guy pushed Ivy so I picked him up and threw him into the gutter.

"I don't think they knew what they were getting themselves into. I used to play rugby league. Plus I have an older brother,” Coco said.

"He tried to run away and I chased him into the oncoming traffic. I'm surprised my wig didn't come off.”

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers broke up an attack in Darlinghurst earlier this month involving up to seven people.

"Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including a possible motivation of homophobic bias,” the spokeswoman said.

"NSW Police treats all matters of violence extremely seriously, including bias crimes motivated by sexuality or gender.”

Mr Flinn said he started the GoFundMe fundraising drive to replace some of the damaged clothes. He is due to hand over the proceeds this weekend.

"Drag queens are the strongest people in the LGBTI community. They stand there and say this is who I am and I'm proud.

"They saved my life, I wanted to thank them”.

Coco said she had a simple message for the homophobes: "Don't mess with gay people. Let alone two men dressed as women. Silly boys.”