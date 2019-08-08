Street signs to be removed amid harsh criticism

The R U OK signs and art work in Woolgoolga will be removed on the weekend following some harsh criticism. Photo by Trevor Veale.

THE R U OK signs and street art in Woolgoolga will be removed on the weekend following some harsh criticism.

The large bright yellow letters along Beach Street near town, and the street art boards on the large pine trees leading down from the Seaview Tavern, will all be removed on Sunday.

R U OK ambassador and Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce vice president Lisa Nichols was extremely hurt by the nature of the complaints.

"If the complaint had been about anything else I wouldn't have been so upset but for people to say the signs portray Woolgoolga as a town full of people with a mental illness...well that's what makes me angry," Ms Nichols said.

She learnt of the complaints at this week's Chamber of Commerce meeting and made the tough decision to remove the signs.

The sad irony for Ms Nichols, and the many who took to Facebook to defend the signs, is the R U OK movement is all about promoting mental health and reaching out to those in the community who may be struggling.

The street art component is an important fundraiser for the local Chamber of Commerce who use the proceeds to purchase Christmas decorations for the town. The yellow panels have already been sold so this is one small consolation for Lisa.

Another criticism was that the signs might bring down real estate prices in the seaside village.

"If the complaints had been about drilling into the trees well that's fair enough.

"We did have an over enthusiastic volunteer who drilled into some of them but we are going to fill those holes and repair any damage."

The signs were going to stay in place until R U OK day on Thursday September 12.

The street art/fundraising initiative is repeated four times a year with a different theme.

In the lead up to Christmas for example, wooden surfboards are painted by individual artists, displayed and then sold. At Easter large oval egg shapes are painted.

"People have talked of making Woolgoolga a kind of street art destination," Lisa said.