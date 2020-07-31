Street in lockdown as package triggers panic

Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.

Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.

Emergency services were called to the Woolgoolga Post Office this morning after reports of a suspicious package.

The post office is located along Beach Street just past the playing fields and skatepark.

The Fire and Rescue NSW Hazmat Van attended along with the NSW Ambulance Service and several Coffs-Clarence Police cars. The NSW Rural Fire Service was also in attendance.

Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.

Several nearby shops and businesses including Cardow and Partners Real Estate, The Commonwealth Bank and Woopi Takeaway along Beach St were also evacuated.

The entire area was cordoned off with police tape.

The Advocate understands that vapour, or smoke, was coming from a parcel and that emergency services were called in as a precaution.

More details to come