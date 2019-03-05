Streaker: Won't somebody think of the children

WAS anyone thinking of the children during the streaker incident on Sunday night?

Certainly the streaker had no concern for the kids at what should have been a family-friendly event.

But the way the bloke was handled after being caught did not help the situation.

After having his family jewels covered by a white picket fence you would think the officers, security or someone nearby may have found something to wrap him up in before escorting him away.

But the decision was made to restrain his arms behind his back and escort him out through the crowd.

Having his hands restrained made it a difficult task for the streaker to cover up, leaving his, um, tackle on show for longer than necessary.

A streaker is lead away by police during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday in Mackay Ian Hitchcock

The South Mackay man was escorted through an area were several children were playing prior, coming within metres of kids that looked no older than six.

A police officer attempted to redirect their attention but it was the curiosity that killed the cat ... the giggles or gasps of shock were evidence of where their attention really was.

The situation could have undoubtedly been handled better, with the tiniest bit of material possibly stopping a gross display around a young audience.

Although it is unfair to put responsibility on the police who handled the situation, since the man showed he had no interest in going with them of his own free will, trying to weasel out of their grip.

Of course the runner must have felt some sort of bravado in his nude run, but it makes you wonder if being laughed at is the same as being laughed with as a grouping of teenagers snickered while filming the walk of shame on their phones.

For the most part streakers are harmless, in the middle of a pitch where it's nearly impossible to make anything out it might even be a good laugh for some.

The humour wears off when the exposure is just metres away from where your siblings or kids are playing.