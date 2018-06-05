Menu
Young chap interrupts play at the O'Callaghan Cup, Downlands vs TGS. Saturday, 9th Sep, 2017. Nev Madsen
Streaker shocks spectators at big Toowoomba game

Amy Lyne
10th Sep 2017 11:45 AM | Updated: 11th Sep 2017 6:14 AM
ALL EYES were on the players for Saturday's O'Callaghan Cup, that was until a cheeky spectator took to the field.

Thousands of people packed the football ground at Toowoomba Grammar School for the school's clash with Downlands College in the O'Callaghan Cup.

They had been expecting to see fierce competition between the two schoolboy teams, but another boy decided to take to the field and left little to the imagination.

The streaker wore only a small leopard print "loin cloth" as he took off sprinting from one end of the field to the next in the final minutes of the game.

While the streaker made it from the field, onlookers said the young man was quickly apprehended and swiftly bundled up into the back of a police paddy wagon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was no record of charges laid on the man and he had probably just been moved on by officers.

