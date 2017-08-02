Strap on your stilettos

APART from the thrill of watching striking thoroughbreds stride down the home straight, attending the races is also about looking the part.

Fashion is almost as important as the fillies at the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup event.

With last year's event rained out and postponed, this week will be the time for fashionistas, and the sun, to shine.

Ladies can confidently wear heels without fear of stinking as we have a "firm track" around the grandstand and the corporate marquees.

Low winds are also predicted, so go to town with your hats and fascinators; Cup Day is the day to show your fashion colours.

While bold fashion choices are encouraged, last year saw a sea of feathers, florals and felt, dress regulations still apply so leave the thongs, ugh boots and workman's singlets at home.

Park Beach Plaza Fashions on the Field is always a popular part of the racing festival. Sections include best head-wear, best dressed couple and Best dressed Lady Contemporary and remember, style and sophistication is what will impress the judges.

For men traditional black suits are always a great bet but some may wish to opt for a different coloured jacket such as navy or one with a simple print. Hats can also make a great addition to a suave suit. And a touch old school is always sophisticated , think bow tie, corsage or pocket square.