Strap-on dildo thief caught in 'intimate position'

A COUPLE in the throes of an intimate rendezvous in a car were interrupted by police searching for a strap-on dildo swiped from an adult store earlier that day.

Warwick Magistrates Court was yesterday told Wayne James Leschke stripped the sex toy from its packaging before swiping it from Hidden Seductions.

But then the crime was exposed and charges laid after the $90 dildo was spotted by cops in his backseat.

Leschke pleaded guilty to one count of stealing as well as possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Leschke browsed the Withcott shop with his partner before choosing some clothes.

"He removed an item from its packaging and placed it under lingerie," Sgt Wiggan said.

When the pair went up to the counter, they paid for one item but not the sex toy and its packaging was later found in a change room.

Sgt Wiggan said at 6.30pm that day police located the man inside a car at Helidon in an 'intimate position' with a woman and the dildo was found on the back seat.

"His partner said she had believed the partner had paid for it with a credit card," Sgt Wiggan said.

The court heard the two drugs offences related to two used water pipes, less than a gram of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette found at Leschke's home in Pilton.

Lawyer Phil Crook said a fine was an appropriate punishment for the offences.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark ordered Leschke to pay a total of $900 in fines as well as pay $90 restitution for the sex toy.

Convictions were recorded.