Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RIVALS WITH RESPECT: Opposing captains Richie Gallichan and Nathan Ensbey shake hands after last year's grand final.
RIVALS WITH RESPECT: Opposing captains Richie Gallichan and Nathan Ensbey shake hands after last year's grand final.
Sport

STRAP IN: Sawtell and Harwood ready to go

Sam Flanagan
1st Nov 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER the Coffs Coast Chargers smoked the competition in Tamworth last weekend, local cricket is back in the frame.

The North Coast Premier League is re-commencing with a bang, as last year's grand finalists Harwood and Sawtell resume their nicely simmering rivalry.

Sawtell hosted the 2018/19 decider at Richardson Park, a ground they were undefeated at for the entire year until the match that mattered most.

The side still haven't played a game this season, after their opening round match against Northern Districts was washed out and their round two game was cancelled after Coffs Harbour Cricket Club pulled out of the competition.

Saturday's grudge match is being played at Harwood Oval from 1.30pm.

In the other fixture this weekend Valleys Cricket Club entertain Northern Districts at Rowe Oval in Dorrigo.

Valleys tied with Harwood in their opening game, while this will be Northern Districts' first outing in their debut year in the Premier League.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        News Police said a white ute was seen driving erratically in the CBD at the time.

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        premium_icon 'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        News ONLINE POLL: Do you support decriminalisation of drugs?

        Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

        premium_icon Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

        News The community nominated 18 childcare centres on the Coffs Coast and the winner...

        Targeting critical foster carer shortage

        premium_icon Targeting critical foster carer shortage

        News Seeking to remedy a critical shortage of carers for children over nine-years-old in...