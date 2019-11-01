STRAP IN: Sawtell and Harwood ready to go

RIVALS WITH RESPECT: Opposing captains Richie Gallichan and Nathan Ensbey shake hands after last year's grand final.

RIVALS WITH RESPECT: Opposing captains Richie Gallichan and Nathan Ensbey shake hands after last year's grand final.

AFTER the Coffs Coast Chargers smoked the competition in Tamworth last weekend, local cricket is back in the frame.

The North Coast Premier League is re-commencing with a bang, as last year's grand finalists Harwood and Sawtell resume their nicely simmering rivalry.

Sawtell hosted the 2018/19 decider at Richardson Park, a ground they were undefeated at for the entire year until the match that mattered most.

The side still haven't played a game this season, after their opening round match against Northern Districts was washed out and their round two game was cancelled after Coffs Harbour Cricket Club pulled out of the competition.

Saturday's grudge match is being played at Harwood Oval from 1.30pm.

In the other fixture this weekend Valleys Cricket Club entertain Northern Districts at Rowe Oval in Dorrigo.

Valleys tied with Harwood in their opening game, while this will be Northern Districts' first outing in their debut year in the Premier League.