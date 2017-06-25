Strap in for seatbelt bonanza on school buses

A BURNING issue that Coffs Harbour member Andrew Fraser has been passionate about for many years is heading towards a quicker resolution.

All regional school buses will have seatbelts four years ahead of schedule, thanks to a $29 million school bus seatbelt blitz in the NSW budget.

Mr Fraser said the Coffs Harbour electorate would have a total of 148 buses fitted with seatbelts as part of the commitment.

"This is an important fund that will make sure our kids get to and from school safely," Mr Fraser said.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said the installation of seatbelts on the rural and regional bus fleet would be fast tracked to ensure the safety of regional public transport.

"We are fast tracking seatbelts on regional school buses, making sure all regional students can travel on buses with seatbelts by December 2019, four years ahead of schedule," Mr Constance said.

"This is something our communities have been crying out for and I'm committed to making sure kids across the state can travel to school safely."

Funding in the 2017-18 NSW budget means all buses travelling on dedicated regional school routes will have seatbelts by December 2019, ahead of the current schedule of 2023.

All 2,800 rural and regional buses will have seatbelts by December 2021 with the replacement of 415 buses and retrofitting 1,937 existing buses, on top of the 515 buses that have already been replaced.