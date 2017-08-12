Strangers unite to find missing horse

WATCH: Horse community turns out to help find Ben the horse

STRANGERS in the form of horse riders, walkers, bike riders and four wheel drivers gathered at Barcoongere Way this morning as the search for Ben the missing horse got under way.

The story of Ben, the saddled horse missing in the bush at Yuraygir National Park became known first through Facebook after a post from Marty Wall asked people to keep an eye out for his fathers horse after he passed away while riding.

Around 30 horse riders arrived with their floats and awaited instruction for where they were to search.

With walkers, bike riders and drivers, the search crew separated into groups, searchers looked in different areas for fresh hoof prints and any other sign of Ben.

With no luck today in locating Ben, the Wall family are persisting and will continue the search tomorrow.

Fresh tracks were found on Cabbage Tree Creek which is where searchers plan to begin their day and continue to search for Ben.

If you'd like to help tomorrow, contact Marty Wall on 0499 910 195.

Full story in Wednesdays edition of the Coffs Coast Advocate.