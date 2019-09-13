Strangers to give David the ‘send off he deserves’

53-year-old David Collin who was found dead with severe head injuries at the back of a community centre at Maroochydore on Monday.

A STRANGER is determined to honour David Collin with a proper burial as police hold concerns his "sick" killer lurks in the community.

Raychel Turnbull felt "broken" at news the defenceless homeless man, 53, was killed in his sleeping bag outside the Millwell Road Community Centre overnight Sunday.

Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police had no suspects and needed public help to identify anyone in the area on Sunday night to early Monday, including a number of people on pushbikes.

He said it was "alarming" that the person responsible for the cowardly attack remained in the community, and said his years' of experience suggested that person needed some "serious help".

Ms Turnbull has created the Facebook page Memorial for David Collin, and sought advice from the coroner's office on how to direct donations towards his funeral.

She has asked any family members of Mr Collin to contact her.

"I know I can't bring justice to David, but I at least hope that I can give him the send off he deserves, he isn't just a homeless man," she said.

"He is human, he clearly has had enough struggles.

"I don't believe that's where it should end for David."

Ms Turnbull hoped those who knew David could share what music he liked, the places he visited and stories about his life before the tragedy.

Ms Turnbull is a former resident of Millwell Rd, which was a hive of police activity Monday morning after a member of the public found David's body about 8.30am.

She said at times it was a "nasty area", but she never predicted such a gruesome assault.

Sen Sgt Edwards said it appeared Mr Collin was defenceless, and likely not aware he was going to be or had been attacked.

He said there was nothing to suggest the murder was motivated by robbery as David's belongings were accounted for at the scene.