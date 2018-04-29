Creepy detail we all missed in Kate’s dress

The Duchess of Cambridge emerged from hospital just hours after giving birth. Photo credit: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA

THE Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared overjoyed to present their third child, Prince Louis to the world on the stairs of St. Mary's Hospital on April 23.

But in the wake of the happy news, Twitter commentators have devilishly likened Duchess Kate's dress to that of Rosemary Woodhouse in the 1968 horror flick Rosemary's Baby, about a woman who gives birth to the son of the devil.

We thought we’d seen that dress somewhere before...

While some described the similarity between the scarlet, long sleeved frocks with white lace Peter Pan collars as "discomforting," wondering if public should "be a little bit concerned," others with a darker sense of humour declared the new mum's look as "magic" and "awesome," according to Fox News.

“Kate Middleton wore the same dress as Rosemary Woodhouse, the main character of Rosemary's Baby who is drugged by a coven of witches, raped by Satan and forced to give birth to his baby. The royal stylist is a confirmed stunt queen.” pic.twitter.com/GZeuTeju6V — Peng Hui LEE (@PeregrinPenguin) April 27, 2018 Kate Middleton rocking the same dress as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby is definitely not discomforting at all... pic.twitter.com/OhzpTA6rjH — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) April 27, 2018

"He chose you, honey! From all the women in the world to be the mother of his only living son!" another quipped, in a nod to both a line from the spooky film and the high-profile romance of the future leaders of the British monarchy.

"Some stylist out there is in trrrrouble," another joked.

Kate wearing the same frock as Rosemary did in "Rosemary's Baby"...hmmm should we be a little bit concerned..LOL... pic.twitter.com/YqSouVnecB — suzie (@zooziee) April 27, 2018

The so-called faux pas was likely an accident, as Duchess Kate reportedly intended to pay homage to her late mother in law, Princess Diana, with the outfit. The late royal stepped out on the same stairs of the Lindo Wing in 1984 in a red and white ensemble upon the birth of Prince Harry; style critics immediately linked the look to Kate's custom Jenny Packham frock, estimated to cost $3,000.

Whether Kate's loyal fans love or loathe the look, her next major public (and style) appearance will likely be at the highly anticipated wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19.

