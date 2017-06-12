18°
Gaping hole in engine forces Sydney landing

12th Jun 2017 5:56 AM

A CHINA Eastern Airlines plane flying out of Sydney was forced to perform an emergency return landing after crew members noticed a gaping hole in the structure surrounding the left engine shortly after take off.

Flight MU736 to Shanghai was scheduled to depart from Sydney airport at 8:30pm last night, however, shortly after take off members of the cabin crew noticed damage to the air inlet of the left engine - a strip had been torn off the external cover of the engine leaving it partially not contained.
 

The cause of the damage has not yet been identified.

The plane travelled as far south as Bulli when it was forced to radio the problem to Sydney Airport, and begin a winding return back over the water before making a hasty landing on the tarmac.

The Airbus A330 was directed back to Sydney and vacated, while being closely followed by NSW emergency fire services.

All passengers were unharmed in the impromptu landing, and the carrier is currently investigating the incident.

 

News Corp Australia

Topics:  atsb aviation china southern airlines editors picks sydney

