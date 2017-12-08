Stranded kayaker rescued by helicopter crew

A kayaker has been rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter near Red Rock.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tonight tasked to assist in the search for a missing kayaker last seen on Salt Water Creek at Red Rock.

The man set out on a 1km paddle upstream, but became stranded 2km up a river due to the low tide.

The 67-year-old was able to make contact with NSW Police but was unable to give them his exact location.

SES and Police were unable to find him due to the low tide and dense bush.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the location at 6.30pm.

"The helicopter crew located the kayak paddler and winched in a NSW Paramedic," the Westpac Helicopter Service's Roger Fry said.

"The helicopter crews were able to rescue the paddler before last light."

He said the man was flown to the police command post at Red Rock.

The kayaker was reportedly uninjured.