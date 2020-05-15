Menu
Queensland’s island paradises will open to the public from midnight, with Fraser, Moreton and North Stradbroke Islands set to welcome day trippers.
Travel

Welcome back to paradise: Island visitors get green light

by Kara Sonter
15th May 2020 9:22 AM
SOUTH EAST Queensland's islands will open for day trips from midnight tonight.

Families will be able to visit North Stradbroke, Moreton and Fraser Islands from this weekend, a welcome ease to Covid-19 restrictions which saw the islands closed to visitors more than a month ago.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the re-opening this morning, saying there was a view to welcome back campers and holiday makers in time for the next school holidays.

"So that is really good news," she said.

North Stradbroke Island is one of three of the state’s most loved holiday spots re-opening to the public from tonight. Picture: AAP/Cheryl Goodenough
North Stradbroke Island is one of three of the state’s most loved holiday spots re-opening to the public from tonight. Picture: AAP/Cheryl Goodenough

However she said while restrictions were beginning to ease across the state, people still needed to be vigilant.

"It doesn't mean Queensland is out of the woods.

"It is really important for people as we are opening up these restrictions for people if they're sick to stay at home and get tested also."

