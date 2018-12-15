Storms poised to strike the Coffs Coast

STORM WARNING: Coffs may be in for a wild weekend.

STORM WARNING: Coffs may be in for a wild weekend. Grant Rolph

PARTS of the Coffs Coast could be in for more than 30mm of rain this weekend as thunderstorms move across the region.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Jordan Notara said storms are likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

"At the moment the range we've got going into today and tomorrow is 10-15mm each day, though higher totals may be recorded by those who are impacted greater by the storms,” Mr Notara said.

"There's a risk of severe thunderstorms in the area, with potentially damaging winds and large hail.”

Mr Notara said the storm activity has been brought about by a warm tropical air mass being dragged over the northeast of New South Wales, which is causing an unstable air mass in the region.

The storm activity may linger around the North Coast for 48 hours, with showers expected Monday morning.

Tuesday is expected to be clear with the temperature possibly rising into the 30s.