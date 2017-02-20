Storms bring in wet week ahead for Coffs

THE storm activity at the weekend should ease with moderate conditions forecast this week in Coffs Harbour.

Cedarvale Rd at Middle Boambee recorded the highest rainfall yesterday with 18mm.

The chance of showers will remain relatively high this week.

There is a 30% chance of a shower today, while the odds of rain over the rest of the week are greater - Tuesday (60%), Wednesday (50%), Thursday (60%), Friday (70%), Saturday (80%) and Sunday (80%).

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 28 degrees almost everyday this week, apart from Wednesday (27) and Saturday (29).