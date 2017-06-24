Storm with a point to prove

KEY INDICATOR: Being sharp around goal is vital if the Northern Storm is going to cause an upset over Coffs United.

WHEN the Northern Storm play their best football, they believe they're capable of beating any opponent. Even Coffs United.

The Storm have a chance to prove themselves right tomorrow when they face the challenge of beating the reigning premiers away from home.

Unfortunately for the Korora team, its form of late against higher ranked teams hasn't been too flash.

The Storm have lost their past three matches to Orara Valley, Sawtell and Boambee.

More often than not the difference in these matches has been the higher raked teams being more clinical in front of goal and taking their chances.

Coffs United have never been shy in the goal scoring department but if the Storm strikers can find their radar and the midfield play to its best, they may be able to match it with the Lions.

After earning only one point from its four matches this year, Boambee has rocketed up the men's premier league with four straight victories to be sitting just outside the top four.

In an intriguing match-up on home soil tomorrow, Boambee puts its improved form to the test against Urunga.

Urunga is yet to lose a game this season and when the two teams met at the start of the season the Raiders proved too strong with a commanding 5-1 win.

Sawtell travels to Maclean today while the Coffs Coast Tigers are at home against Westlawn.

Tomorrow Orara Valley heads north to face the cellar dwelling Grafton United.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

Maclean v Sawtell

Coffs Coast Tigers v Westlawn Tigers

Sunday

Coffs United v Northern Storm

Boambee v Urunga

Grafton United v Orara Valley