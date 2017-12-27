Storm warning cancelled but still danger after morning rain

A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology. Keagan Elder

6.45AM: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled this morning's storm warning with the observation that the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed.

The situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

While thunderstorms with heavy rainfall have eased, a lot of rain has fallen over the Mid North Coast between Taree and Coffs Harbour over the past 24 hours and people are advised to take necessary precautions for the next several hours, especially on the roads and around flooded creeks and drains.

5.00AM: A WARNING for heavy rainfall has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Woolgoolga and Dorrigo are included in the list of locations likely to be affected by the severe thunderstorm warning along with Port Macquarie, Taree, Kempsey, Laurieton, Harrington, Old Bar, Comboyne and Wingham.

A total of 7.4mm of rain hasfallen on Coffs Harbour between midnight and 5am but the deluge has been a lot worse down south.

The automatic weather station at Port Macquarie Airport recorded about 63mm of rain in the space of one hour starting at 12.30am this morning.

About 85 mm of rain since 9am yesterday has been recorded at the Taree Airport automatic weather station.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:40 am.