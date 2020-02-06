Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern NSW
A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern NSW
Weather

UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Feb 2020 5:34 PM

UPDATE, 7PM: Flash flooding has been reported in the Clarence this evening following heavy rain, with reports Orara Way between Lanitza Service Station and Curlew Dr closed.

Water may be over roads at School Ln, as well as Tucabia-Tyndale Road near Bostock Road.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for this afternoon, with rainfall expected to increase along the northern New South Wales coast today, as a low pressure trough deepens in the area.

Longer-term BOM predicts this system is expected to gradually shift southwards, increasing rainfall along central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges during Friday and the weekend.

For some areas, intense rainfall rates are possible with thunderstorm activity or mesoscale lows within the trough.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding and riverine flooding is possible for parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and eastern parts of the Northern Tablelands forecast districts from today.

From Friday, northern parts of the Hunter may be impacted.

The location of the heaviest falls will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and by where thunderstorms occur.

The heaviest rainfall over the next 24 hours will be focused about southern parts of the Northern Rivers and northern parts of the Mid North Coast today, shifting a little south to the Mid North Coast and northern parts of the Hunter during Friday morning.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible for coastal areas between Newcastle and Wooli during Friday. A Flood Watch has also been issued for this event. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Newcastle.

On the weekend, there is potential for heavy rainfall along parts of the central and/or southern coast and adjacent ranges as this system shifts its focus southwards.

This situation is being monitored closely and any warnings will be updated if heavy rainfall for these areas becomes likely.

A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern NSW
A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern NSW

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
  • Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
  • After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
  • Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Community Newsletter SignUp
bom bureau of meteorology flash flooding severe storm warning severe weather warning
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

        Cricket Is there a way around a washout victory for the Sydney Sixers? Find out what we hink they should do.

        Chinese fortune wears off as final CRJC races are washed out

        premium_icon Chinese fortune wears off as final CRJC races are washed out

        Horses They battled hard but in the end the rain prevailed at the Clarence River Jockey...

        Police caught up in three-car highway smash

        premium_icon Police caught up in three-car highway smash

        News A police car was involved in the three-car highway smash.

        Police continue to ‘disrespect’ Bowraville families says MP

        premium_icon Police continue to ‘disrespect’ Bowraville families says MP

        News The police have been slammed for their pattern of disrespect in relation to the...