Storm warning issued as heavy rain may lead to flooding

HEAVY rains are expected to continue today at Dorrigo after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for this morning.

Storms which may lead to flash flooding have been forecast for Nyngan, Bourke, Dorrigo, Ebor, Narromine, Brewarrina, Weilmoringle, Enngonia and Fords Bridge.

State Emergency Service advises people should:

keep clear of storm drains and creeks

don't walk, ride or drive through flood water

if trapped in flash floods, seek refuge in highest available place and phone 000 if you need rescue

unplug electrical appliances

stay indoors away from windows and keep pets inside too

for emergency help, phone SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.40am.