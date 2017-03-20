26°
Storm warning issued as heavy rain may lead to flooding

Keagan Elder
| 20th Mar 2017 10:15 AM
STORM WARNING: Severe storm warning issued for Dorrigo on Monday, March 20.
STORM WARNING: Severe storm warning issued for Dorrigo on Monday, March 20. Bureau of Meteorology

HEAVY rains are expected to continue today at Dorrigo after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for this morning.

Storms which may lead to flash flooding have been forecast for Nyngan, Bourke, Dorrigo, Ebor, Narromine, Brewarrina, Weilmoringle, Enngonia and Fords Bridge.

State Emergency Service advises people should:

  • keep clear of storm drains and creeks
  • don't walk, ride or drive through flood water
  • if trapped in flash floods, seek refuge in highest available place and phone 000 if you need rescue
  • unplug electrical appliances
  • stay indoors away from windows and keep pets inside too
  • for emergency help, phone SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.40am.

Topics:  bom dorrigo flash flooding severe storm warning

