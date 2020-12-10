Storm warning has Coffs SES uttering the ‘F’ word

Coramba 11th February 2020An SES Swift Water Rescue Team and SES Cres were kept busy as torrential rains bought flash flooding to the village of Coramba near Coffs Harbour. Photo Frank Redward

COFFS Harbour SES is bracing for possible flooding as wild weather is predicted for the Mid North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned in excess of 200mm of rain is possible across the Coffs Coast in the next five days with the strongest dumps expected Friday and Monday.

SES Unit Commander James Daniels said while at this stage the BOM wasn’t specifying the areas likely to bear the brunt of the wet weather, he urged people to stay vigilant and monitor the forecasts.

Mr Daniels said despite dealing with road crashes and vertical rescues throughout the year, it was flooding which represented the biggest danger to the community and his team were in a “heightened state of readiness”.

“This is where the threat level rises – for our flood rescue,” he said.

“The message we want to get out there is do not walk or drive into flood waters – turn around, don’t drown.”

More than 400 mls of rain fell between 3.30pm and just after 9pm in the Dairyville area on February 12.

Deputy commander Martin Wells added that it didn’t matter how experienced a driver thinks they are, or if they think their car is capable – they should never attempt to cross floodwaters.

“We want the community to be prepared in advance of this rain system. It is really important communities start checking the weather forecast for what they are likely to expect.”

The Coffs Coast has a long history of floods and it was only in February this year that much of the Orara Valley and Bellingen areas were significantly impacted.

Flooding of the Orara River forced the closure of the Orara Way and cars were washed down the Urumbilum river during a storm which also damaged a local nursery, washing thousands of pieces of plastic down the river.

Flood camera photo of Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen.

Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen will often be inundated and the northern part of the town can be cut off for days.

Bellingen business Kombu Wholefoods has set up a Floodcam, which can be accessed through their website, showing the height of the river at the bridge to let people know its status during rain events.

For people who are concerned about flooding around their house, Mr Daniels said the public sandbagging point is open at Brelsford Park in Coffs Harbour.

While there will be staff there with sandbags from Saturday, if there were community members who required unfilled bags beforehand they should call 132 500.