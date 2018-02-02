Menu
Storm, Tigers to play northern opponents in FFA Cup openers

Maclean and Northern Storm will meet in the opening round of the FFA Cup.
Brad Greenshields
THE FFA Cup will be kicking off soon and both the Northern Storm and Coffs Coast Tigers will be headed north to play in the opening round.

The Northern NSW Football portion of the draw for the nationwide competition was held this morning and it was announced that most teams in the northern conference will enjoy a first round bye.

Of the 10 Premier league teams from North Coast Football, six will enjoy a bruise free ride through to the second round.

A glut of byes have been handed out in the opening round to ensure there's no need for any further byes as the competition progresses.

The four NCF teams that will be playing in the opening round are Northern Storm, Coffs Coast Tigers, Grafton United and Maclean.

Maclean will play host to the Northern Storm while the Coffs Coast Tigers have an away match against last year's cellar dwellers Grafton United.

Fixture details for all matches will be confirmed in due course in consultation between the clubs and North Coast Football.

