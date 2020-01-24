STORM: Thirty years gone in thirty seconds

SECONDS after she closed the doors of her Fry Street home to protect from last night's storm, Toni Ensby watched the first trees of her backyard rainforest come down.

"The wind just came and was swirling, coming from all directions," she said.

"I could see the vacant spots where all the trees used to be, but we didn't know the full extent of the damage.

"It was thirty years of work basically gone in thirty seconds."

Ms Ensby waited out the twenty minutes of the storm before venturing to the rear of her property to see the mess.

"There's a big gum tree about 60 foot that's come down, a brushbox, red clear, a Silky Oak, all down … one's come over the fence," she said.

"Where we planted the trees, we created gardens around them, and are brick lined, and that's all been buried, and where the trees have come up it's left gigantic holes in the ground."

Toni Ensby's neighbours inspect one of the small trees down in her rainforest area Grafton property from a wild storm that hit.

Ms Ensby planted the rainforest trees and gardens when they bought the property thirty years ago on the half-acre area, which was completely empty.

"We planted it to help keep the area tidy and reasonable, and then we started with the trees to make something of it," she said.

Ms Ensby said along with her son she'd spend the day chainsawing and dragging the trees from the yard, but was at a loss as to whether her own rainforest would come back.

"Just looking at it now, I really don't know where to start.

"I might choose one particular bit of it to redo, but I think it's too much trouble to redo the whole thing.

"I'm 75 now and I don't have the energy I did ten years ago.

"We're almost back to square one now."