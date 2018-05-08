Storm sends a warning

SAFE HANDS: Boambee goalkeeper Darcy Newell intercepts a corner kick before the Northern Storm can attempt to score.

THEY'RE sitting on the bottom of the Men's Premier League table but the opposition is looking over their shoulder at the Northern Storm.

The Storm secured a 2-all draw against competition-leading Boambee on Sunday but should've walked away with all three points.

Storm captain Nathan Skinner put the Storm ahead after 20 minutes, before Luke France and James Lowe scored for the Bombers to give the home team the lead.

Marty Skinner equalised and late in the match the Storm won a penalty and also had a one-on-one situation against the goalkeeper but failed to score both times.

Boambee coach Shane Duncan said the Northern Storm was anything but a last-place-on-the-table team.

"I felt Korora was good. They came out and they stuck it to us and we didn't adapt to it," Duncan said.

"We didn't play well, but a lot of credit should go to the Storm for that because you can only play as well as the opposition let you, and they didn't let us play well at all."

Northern Storm co-coach Mark Drew said the draw was a fair result and believed it could be used as a springboard to better things in 2018.

"We had a one-all draw at Urunga last year and we built momentum late in the season on top of that, but it was too late," Drew said.

"Hopefully we can turn it around now after this result. We started poorly but we might be turning it around at the right part of the season."

Urunga is now level with Boambee at the top of the table after beating Coffs Coast Tigers 3-2.

Coffs United remains in touch with the top two after beating an improved Grafton United 3-0, while Maclean beat Westlawn Tigers 5-1.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Boambee drew with Northern Storm 2-all

Urunga def Coffs Coast Tigers 3-2

Coffs United def Grafton United 3-0

Maclean def Westlawn Tigers 5-1

Women's Division

Coffs United def Bellingen 3-1

Urunga 1 def Orara Valley 21-0

Boambee 1 def Boambee 2 6-1

Macksville def Sawtell 5-1