Storm in a cupcake

The breast cancer survivors campaign has been blocked by Facebook under its nudity guidelines. Bakers Delight

APPARENTLY it's okay to show plenty of side boob, deep cleavage and barely-there bikinis in provocative poses, but try holding a cupcake over your breast in a fundraiser to highlight the need for more research into breast cancer and Facebook will deem it "against nudity policy".

In this year's Breast Cancer Network Australia and Bakers Delight campaign, breast cancer survivors are photographed with their tee-shirts off on posters in all Bakers Delight stores across the country.

In this fun and thought-provoking campaign, each survivor holds a different shaped bun or roll over their breasts in an effort to highlight the real impact of a breast cancer diagnosis and to highlight that support can come in all shapes and sizes.

Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) and Bakers Delight are deeply disappointed that Facebook has banned this year's Pink Bun campaign images of breast cancer survivors' scars and mastectomies due to the platform's strict nudity policies.

BCNA believes it is impossible to show the full reality of breast cancer's impact if a survivor is forced to cover up.

This nonsensical decision threatens to significantly reduce the campaign's effectiveness to raise awareness and much needed funds for BCNA.

"When you find out you have breast cancer, your whole world is turned upside down and your support network becomes really important to you. Many people have told us they were surprised and moved by the people who stepped up and provided real support. Those people who are really there for you become your 'breasties'," said BCNA CEO Kirsten Pilatti.

While the posters in-store celebrate survival they also show the sometimes-confronting reality of the disease - a disease that more than 19,000 women and men will be diagnosed with this year.

Show your support for the campaign. Visit a Baker's Delight store and buy a pink cupcake, donate direct to Breast Cancer Network Australia, and get onto Facebook and let them know what you think.