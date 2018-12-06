Storm got a bit wild for 13 school children in bus crash

Owner of Young's Bus Service Phil Young talks about yesterday's accident with 13 school children on board.

IT WAS the ride home from school that 13 school children won't forget in a hurry after their bus ran into the back of a car during yesterday's wild storm.

According to police, the crash happened at the height of the storm when the rain was "belting down".

Yeppoon Rd was reduced to one lane for about an hour causing afternoon congestion.

The owner of Young's Bus Service has spoken out today about the crash, which fortunately resulted in no serious injuries.

Phil Young said the accident happened at low speed and could have been much worse as the stretch of road the accident happened on, along Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot, was in a 100kph zone.

"The car at the front was weaving all over the road and occasionally putting their brakes on," he said.

"Motorists were obviously confused by this driver's behaviour, which resulted in one of the motorists slamming their brakes on."

It's understood there were three cars involved in the collision when the bus ran into the back of the car travelling in front.

There were no serious injuries but it created confusion among emergency services workers who couldn't find the bus, which had been towed back to the depot by the time they arrived.

A QAS spokesman said five patients were assessed on scene and four had declined transport to hospital.

A male in his teens, believed to be the driver of the car hit by the bus, was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with spinal precautions.

He was released from hospital last night.

Keeley Lawrence shared this image of the storms clouds above Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon. Keeley Lawrence

A police spokesman said by the time they arrived , all the children had been taken to Yeppoon on another bus.

He said they cleared the road and directed traffic until both lanes were reopened.

Mr Young said it had been a busy fortnight at Young's Bus Service.

"One minute we're evacuating residents from Gracemere because of bush fires, the next we're dealing with flash flooding, hail and strong winds," he said.

"The fleet of buses has the latest in safety and technology.

"All buses are tracked in real time and capture a significant amount of data.

"They're also one of the safest places to be in a natural disaster because the buses are fitted with full roll over protection."

Mr Young said community safety was always paramount. In 2015, before the impact of Cyclone Marcia, he made the decision to halt all bus services; a decision which forced schools to close.