29°
News

Storm fears: Northern NSW braces for cyclone's fallout

Keely McDonough | 29th Mar 2017 10:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESIDENTS in northern NSW are on alert for torrential rain, heavy winds and flash flooding as a severe weather system moves south in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

While the monster cyclone may have been downgraded to a tropical low, Sydney and most of NSW will certainly feel the effects over the coming days.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

 

As north Queensland wakes up to devastation, the weather front is making its way south east towards Sydney and is bringing torrential rain, with over 100mm expected in some parts and gale force winds.
 


Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rob Taggart said the system is bringing humidity down into Sydney, that's why the city can expect a humid day today with a top of 29C forecast.

"A whole lot of humidity is being dragged by this system across eastern parts of NSW. That is going to interact with a cold front coming for NSW on Thursday," Mr Taggart said.

"Because of that, there will be widespread rainfall over the eastern half of NSW on Thursday, with the heaviest falls to be around the northern rivers."
 

Rouge Street damaged by Cyclone Debbie.
Rouge Street damaged by Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

The rainfall totals on Thursday will be 100mm or more in many parts of the state, with some locations in the northern rivers predicted to get a dumping of 300mm or more, as a result of ex-cyclone Debbie.

Tweed, Lismore, Coffs Harbour and even as far south as Taree as predicted to be among the wettest areas.
 

Cyclone Debbie may have been downgraded, but we cannot be complacent
Cyclone Debbie may have been downgraded, but we cannot be complacent

Mr Taggart said at this stage no flood warnings have been issued for Sydney, but the city should expect a drenching and gale force winds along the coast.

"Thursday is going to be a pretty soggy day and we are forecasting rain 20mm or more widespread. The rain could be heavy at times."

"There will be a southerly change coming throughout the day, but the winds will pick up in the evening along the coastal fringe on Thursday evening."

Some flood watches have also been issued for most of the rivers in the northern district.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  coffs harbour cyclone debbie grafton lismore tweed weather

Storm fears: Northern NSW braces for cyclone's fallout

Storm fears: Northern NSW braces for cyclone's fallout

Northern NSW is on alert for torrential rain, heavy winds and flash flooding as a severe weather system moves south in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Man charged with possession of $40,000 worth of cannabis

CANNABIS SEIZED: Police from the Coffs-Clarence LAC seized 1.25kg Police seize cannabis worth an estimated $40,000.

Police seize 1.25kg of cannabis from a Lowanna property

WATCH: What was this driver thinking?

A motorist has posted dash cam video of what almost proved to be a head-on crash on Waterfall Way after a vehicle attempted to overtake on the narrow road section over double unbroken lines.

Close call captured on dash cam

Cancer survivor Tim ready for Relay

PROUD PARTICIPANT: Cancer survivor Tim Richmond will take part in Coffs Coast Relay for Life 2017.

Running for those who can no longer relay themselves.

Local Partners

Cancer survivor Tim ready for Relay

Taking part in this year's Relay for Life, Tim Richmond will run for those he met along his cancer journey and for those who can no longer relay for themselves.

Supporting families after tragedy

TRAGIC END: Sam Dibley (1985-2009) suicided at age 23. He is missed by his family, with his sister Joy rising as an advocate for Postvention support.

Group support available for those grieving loss of a loved one

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.

Things to do on the Coffs Coast this weekend?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood before she became the world's highest grossing actress.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

House 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

NEW LISTING

14 Kotuku Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $410,000

Set in a desirable cul-de-sac location and close to schools and sporting facilities, #14 Kotuku Street provides the perfect setting for your family home. The...

Sea and coastal views, immaculate presentation...

2/49 Market Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000 ...

With ocean views, a spacious flowing floorplan and a short walk to everything you love about Woolgoolga, this three-bedroom home hits the lifestyle...

Ah, the serenity...

39 Kookaburra Drive, Glenreagh 2450

House 2 1 3 $380,000

This beautiful home is situated in the heart of Glenreagh. Set back on the property, the home is very private on two acres (6,000m2 approx.). Featuring a timber...

Unexpected Native Garden Treasure...

1 Airlie Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $465,000

A hidden oasis in the City Centre, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has size, location and privacy all in its' favour. With a formal living room and dining room...

A home with a heart-lifting vista on 2,813m2 block...

160 Gaudrons Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $579,000 ...

This welcoming home boasts a beautiful mountain view with ocean glimpses that will lift your spirits and a quiet location that promises a life of peace and...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $589,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

NEW LISTING

4/41 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000

Premium location, solid construction and generous layout mean this 2 bedroom townhouse will appeal to investors and owner-occupiers alike. The open plan design...

Satisfy your sense of style and desire for value!

58 William Sharp Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Commandingly positioned, this feature packed property is sure to impress! Only 6 years young, this home boast all the features you would expect such as 5 generous...

Investors, retirees, first homebuyers this one is a real special!

1/14 Condon Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $329,000

You'll be impressed with the neat and tidy appearance of this Unit. Fully fenced with electronic gated entry, this complex of six brick and tile Units was recently...

Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

How much more can can you get for your home by advertising in print?

Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

TOP AGENT: LJ Hooker Double Bay agent Bill Malouf is a real estate mentor

Top agent to mentor a would-be agent

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!