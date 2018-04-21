Storm building after slow start

RESET: The Northern Storm are looking to kickstart their season when they face Coffs United this evening.

RESET: The Northern Storm are looking to kickstart their season when they face Coffs United this evening. Brad Greenshields

IT hasn't been the best of starts for Northern Storm this season, but coach Jade Porter can see scope for a lot of improvement.

"We're dominating possession but finding the back of the net is the issue,” Porter said.

"We're conceding the odd goal at the back when we shouldn't. We've just got to sharpen that right up.”

The Storm face Coffs United at McLean St this evening and are hopeful the team will be bolstered up front by the return of Jamie Kennedy, who represents a lot of strike power for the Korora team.

Porter believes it's matches like this his team needs to win to ensure they reach the semis at the end of the season.

"You've got to win the games you're expected to win, but you've also got to win a couple against the top teams to get there,” he said.

"We've just got to slap ourselves in the face and get on with it.”

While the Northern Storm is yet to earn a point in the opening two rounds, Boambee is at the opposite end of the spectrum with two wins from two starts.

The Bombers travel to Maclean this afternoon and Maclean coach Dennis Mavridis believes his team will challenge the early competition leaders.

The coach was impressed with who scored the Bobcats' three goals last week. It was a right back, centre back and substitute all finding the net, which Mavridis believes proves his team is a genuine threat.

"It just proves we can score goals from anywhere on the field,” he said.

"That gives us a lot of confidence and takes the pressure off our strikers.”

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Saturday

3pm: Maclean v Boambee

5pm: Coffs United v Northern Storm

5pm: Grafton United v Coffs Coast Tigers

Sunday

2pm: Urunga v Westlawn Tigers