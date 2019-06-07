Menu
WATERY TALES: Don't miss Jack McCoy when he comes to Coffs.
Stories from the surf

7th Jun 2019 3:00 AM
A PASSION for surfing turned into more than just riding the waves for Jack McCoy as he grabbed a camera and took to telling surfing stories.

Legendary surf film maker Jack McCoy will return to Coffs Harbour for a one night only special event along with special guest Dave "Rasta” Rastovich.

Fresh from presenting at Sydney's Vivid Ideas, McCoy's interactive talk story keynote/conversation events have captivated audiences around the world with a mix of humour, story-telling, film clips and photographs from his illustrious career.

McCoy originally came to Australia from Hawaii in 1970 for the World Surfing Contest.

He loved Australia so much he stayed and started showing, making and distributing surfing films around Australia.

Coffs Harbour was a regular stop for many years.

The award winning director, producer, cinematographer and all round waterman's career has been at the forefront of innovation.

Dave Rastovich was the star of Jack's 2004 award winning film Blue Horizon co-staring Andy Irons and will be sharing the stories of the making of the film and working with Andy.

Audiences can expect stories of life and death experiences along with behind-the-scenes tales of making some of his iconic surfing films.

An Evening with Jack McCoy will be held at C.ex Coffs on Sunday, June 23 at 5pm.

Visit jackmccoy.com/talk-story for tickets.

