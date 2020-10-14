Store to close its doors for major upgrade

ALDI Coffs Harbour has recently undergone an upgrade, and now Toormina will follow suit.

ALDI Coffs Harbour has recently undergone an upgrade, and now Toormina will follow suit.

ALDI Coffs Harbour has recently reopened its doors after undergoing a major upgrade – and now the Toormina store is set to follow suit.

ALDI Toormina will close temporarily for around four weeks from Monday, October 19.

It will re-open on November 14 with a fresh new look – including better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling.

New features will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays extended energy efficient chillers and improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

Like the Coffs Harbour store upgrade, the improvements are being implemented following extensive store trials and ALDI’s statewide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia.

An ALDI Australia spokesperson assured that the upgrades will not lead to higher prices.

“Low prices are a big deal for ALDI … this is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away,” the spokesperson said.

With the store closing from Monday, shoppers are instead encouraged to visit the newly updated Coffs Harbour store.

ALDI Toormina will continue to employ a team of 15-20 permanent full time and part time employees.