Store closed for four weeks to make way for new look

ALDI Toormina will close temporarily from 5pm tomorrow (Monday, October 19) and reopen on Saturday November 14 with a fresh new look.

Many of the changes have been developed following extensive store trials and ALDI's state-wide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices," an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

"Low prices are a big deal for ALDI. In fact, we refuse to be beaten on price. This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away."

New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

ALDI Toormina shoppers will have access to the same award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"At ALDI, we are proud to call ourselves 'Good Different'. We offer a supermarket experience that is like no other in Australia, and it's our differences that allow us to bring unbeatable value to our customers every day," an ALDI spokesperson said.

While ALDI Toormina closes temporarily, shoppers can visit ALDI Coffs Harbour located at 253 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour.

ALDI Toormina will continue to be supported by a team of 15 to 20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing a unique and rewarding career opportunity in retail.