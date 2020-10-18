Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays as well as extended energy efficient chillers.
New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays as well as extended energy efficient chillers.
Business

Store closed for four weeks to make way for new look

Janine Watson
18th Oct 2020 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALDI Toormina will close temporarily from 5pm tomorrow (Monday, October 19) and reopen on Saturday November 14 with a fresh new look.

Many of the changes have been developed following extensive store trials and ALDI's state-wide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices," an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

"Low prices are a big deal for ALDI. In fact, we refuse to be beaten on price. This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away."

New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

Community Newsletter SignUp

ALDI Toormina shoppers will have access to the same award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"At ALDI, we are proud to call ourselves 'Good Different'. We offer a supermarket experience that is like no other in Australia, and it's our differences that allow us to bring unbeatable value to our customers every day," an ALDI spokesperson said.

While ALDI Toormina closes temporarily, shoppers can visit ALDI Coffs Harbour located at 253 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour.

ALDI Toormina will continue to be supported by a team of 15 to 20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing a unique and rewarding career opportunity in retail.

More Stories

aldi coffs harbour aldi supermarket aldi toormina coffs harbour business local business store closure
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Cricketers back in action for 2020/21 season

        Premium Content GALLERY: Cricketers back in action for 2020/21 season

        News The region’s cricketers were back in action today for round one of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League.

        Fireys work to contain bushfire in Coffs

        Premium Content Fireys work to contain bushfire in Coffs

        News Fire crews are working to contain a bush fire which has broken out in Boambee.

        68yo man pinned under car in work accident

        Premium Content 68yo man pinned under car in work accident

        News Ambulance, helicopter called to treat injured man

        GALLERY: Locals capture the beauty of the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content GALLERY: Locals capture the beauty of the Coffs Coast

        News Readers prove we live in one of the country's most stunning places.