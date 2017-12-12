Stopping your dog's obsessive behaviour

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training. Rachel Vercoe

Question: Is there anyway to control my dog's licking?

When she gets really excited, for example when she meets someone new, when someone hops in the car or when she really enjoys getting pats, she'll start licking.

We have been parked at the traffic lights and she saw someone in another car looking at her and she started licking the window.

Is this normal behaviour? - Sharni O'Connor

Answer: The intensity of licking behaviour that your dog is displaying is a little unusual as are the triggers that cause it.

I have no idea how old your dog is and can't observe her while this behaviour is occurring.

Your dog could be licking for attention or simply because it likes what is happening.

Is your dog licking its own mouth with quick darting licks?

Is her body low and her ears down or to the side?

This body language indicates uncertainty.

Ignore your dog when it is licking.

Give it no voice, hands or eyes.

Try giving her something to distract her.

Praise when she stops licking or shows calmness.

If you are holding your dog when she licks, simply put her down.

When she is in the car, give your dog something to keep her amused such as a rawhide bone to occupy it's mind.

Provide the dog with its own place to be when visitors come such as a station like a mat or bed.

Ask your visitors not to pay any attention to her when they enter the house.