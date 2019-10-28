Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexandra Kirrilly Barton displayed nervous behaviour when police spoke to her while she was behind the wheel.
Alexandra Kirrilly Barton displayed nervous behaviour when police spoke to her while she was behind the wheel.
News

Stopping to read text message costs driver

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Oct 2019 6:02 PM | Updated: 28th Oct 2019 5:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DECISION to stop her vehicle to read a text message proved costly for Alexandra Kirrilly Barton.

The 43-year-old was still in the driver's seat when a police officer approached and spoke with her on September 5 in Archer Street, Emu Park.

Barton displayed nervous behaviour and when she was asked if there was anything in the vehicle she said "no".

In her handbag police found a sharps kit and there was also a hypodermic syringe in the centre console.

Barton pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court this month to possessing the utensils and she was fined $500.

alexandra kirrilly barton hypodermic syringe police text message yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    HOON: Huge fine after doing 76km/h over the speed limit

    premium_icon HOON: Huge fine after doing 76km/h over the speed limit

    News TWO people have been slapped with hefty fines and big suspensions after allegedly doing more than 58km/h and 76km/h over the speed limit just south of Coffs.

    SLAP AWAY: The staggering amount we're losing to the pokies

    premium_icon SLAP AWAY: The staggering amount we're losing to the pokies

    News COFFS Coast pokies raking in tens of millions every year.

    150+ PHOTOS: Barnsey, Jet and more rock Coffs to its core

    premium_icon 150+ PHOTOS: Barnsey, Jet and more rock Coffs to its core

    News AUSTRALIAN legends hit the stage for one hell of a spectacle.

    Fifty fires burning as wild winds hamper RFS

    premium_icon Fifty fires burning as wild winds hamper RFS

    Weather Bushfire risk is very real, warns RFS