Stop your dog chewing by ending boredom

Question - My one-year-old maltese, Chippy, chews the flyscreen door when I'm not looking.

Do you have any suggestions on how I can stop her?

Answer - Chippy may be bored.

Make sure you provide her with lots of enrichment to keep her mind busy.

You can find enrichment ideas by searching on the internet.

You could also get security mesh put on the door that she won't be able to chew, or pop rivet some perspex over the screen up to a height of about a metre.

Ensure you don't chastise her for chewing the screen after the fact as she will not understand why she is getting into trouble.