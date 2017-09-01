Stop Viagogo stealing your money and love

STILL SELLING: There are still tickets available for the Midnight Oil and Paul Kelly shows in Coffs.

IF YOU have booked tickets to the upcoming Midnight Oil and Paul Kelly shows in Coffs Harbour you may have been ripped off.

Searching for tickets online, the website Viagogo most likely featured at the top of the search engine listings.

If you clicked on that link you would have seen tickets were fast selling out and may have panicked, and paid more than double what you should have to see these iconic Australian performers.

Tickets for these Coffs Harbour shows are less than $100 while Viagogo has them listed for more than $200.

Local representative for Frontier Touring, John Logan, said ticket resellers such as Viagogo were a scourge to the entertainment industry.

"Viagogo often makes it look like the shows are selling out,” Mr Logan said.

"That's got to stop, it's ripping off the public.”

Mr Logan said online ticket resellers used software to buy hundreds, if not thousands, of tickets when released to sell on at inflated prices.

He said some tickets could be sold by resellers up to 400% more than the original ticket price.

"The ticket resellers are acting improperly (and) the public should be aware of it,” he said.

Mr Logan said you should always buy tickets from authorised tickets outlets and book early. He said if tickets sell out, find another venue and added you should sign up to the promoter's mailing list for early ticket releases.

Competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched legal action in the Federal Court against ticket reseller viagogo AG (Viagogo) alleging it breached the Australian Consumer Law when reselling tickets from May 1, 2017 to June 26, 2017.

The ACCC alleges that Viagogo engaged in deceptive conduct regarding ticket prices.

Viagogo AG was contacted for comment but refused.