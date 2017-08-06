'Stop, revive, survive' at Nambucca Heads hwy service centre

A BP service centre featuring a McDonalds and a KFC will soon be opened north of Nambucca Heads.

AFTER 10 months of work and the creation of dozens of jobs, the new highway service centre at the Nambucca Heads interchange is officially open.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said the service centre will increase safety and give road users more of an incentive to 'stop, revive, survive' when travelling on the Pacific Hwy.

"The service centre opening is another milestone in the overall highway upgrade, which is already providing motorists with faster and safer travel," Mrs Pavey said.

"As well as providing a safe area for rest breaks, the service centre helps promote local services and facilities and encourages motorists to visit local towns."

Mrs Pavey said the timing of the new service centre and rest area's opening was planned to ensure it would be available for use by the time Macksville and Bellwood are bypassed.

The service centre includes parking for heavy and light vehicles, as well as food, beverages and toilets.

"This new service centre gives Pacific Hwy motorists an opportunity to stop and more take regular rest breaks to alleviate fatigue," she said.

"The benefits don't stop there, with around 200 jobs created from building the service centre through to its day-to-day operation.