'Stop immigration, welfare for single mums': Blair candidate

THE top priorities for Australia are national security and stopping immigration and welfare for single mothers, according to an independent Blair candidate.

John 'Sandy' Turner is again running for a seat in the Blair electorate in the Federal Election 2019 after several unsuccessful tilts at the seat in the past.

Mr Turner voiced his ideas in a debate earlier this week at the Ipswich Golf Club. All Blair candidates were invited.

On the bill for the evening were Majella Zimpel, United Australia Party, Sharon Bell from Pauline Hanson's One Nation, Peter Fitzpatrick from Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, John Quinn from the Democratic Labor Party and Mr Turner.

Labor candidate Shayne Neumann did not turn up, neither did LNP's candidate, Robert Shearman, nor independent Simone Karandrews.

Imagery found on Blair Federal candidate John 'Sandy' Turner's Facebook page. John 'Sandy' Turner

The anteroom at the golf club was about three-quarters filled, according to Mr Turner, who took to the microphone for eight minutes to voice his dream for Australia's future.

MORE ELECTION QT COVERAGE:

"Immigration. I firmly believe people wanting to come to these shores should assimilate with us. Plain and simple. No ifs buts or maybes," he said.

Posts in John 'Sandy' Turner's Facebook group, Fair Crack of the Whip Mate. Fair Crack Of The Whip Mate

"We need to stop immigration, right now, for the time being, while we sort the problem out. Help them to assimilate, help them to speak English."

Posts in John 'Sandy' Turner's Facebook group, Fair Crack of the Whip Mate. Fair Crack Of The Whip Mate

Mr Turner also believes retirees should receive a $600 a week pension, while single mother pensions should be subject to some strict conditions.

"If a female is not with a male and happens to have a child - okay everyone makes a mistake, we'll support that - but if you go on to have any more, you do not receive any welfare," he said.

"Make them responsible for their actions."

MR TURNER ALSO HAS A PUBLIC FACEBOOK GROUP, FAIR CRACK OF THE WHIP MATE.

Posts in John 'Sandy' Turner's Facebook group, Fair Crack of the Whip Mate. Fair Crack Of The Whip Mate

National security is also a big concern for Mr Turner, who wants to up spending on securing the country. He also wants to employ some socialism and take back natural resources from "mining magnates".

"I want to increase spending on defence and foreign affairs to $105 billion a year. The reason for that is we need to secure our nation," he said.

"We need to secure our nation. At this point in time our defences are absolutely minuscule compared to some of our neighbours. If they decide they want to skip over the ditch, we offer no resistance.

"Natural resources, well, Australia is a very lucky country. We have lots of mineral resources, those resources should belong to the country. Not to mining magnates."

Blair Federal candidate John 'Sandy' Turner with voters at pre-poll. John 'Sandy' Turner

Mr Turner said the event was for "genuine candidates" to attend a forum to allow the electors of Blair an insight into who they are voting for.

"I didn't cover anywhere near as much as I wanted to in my allotted eight minutes, but did speak with many attendees afterwards."

"There were many new faces there tonight. Great to see Greens and Labor aligned supporters attending. It was an absolute pleasure meeting those of you who I had not yet met."

Former Blair MP and candidate Shayne Neumann said if the event had been hosted by a "reputable association" he would have attended.

"I don't turn up to political debates organised by my political opponents," he said.