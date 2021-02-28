Stop celebrating and find solutions to homeless crisis

John Barilaro has been labelled as arrogant, insulting and out of touch over his comment that the Coffs Harbour housing crisis is a "champagne problem".

NSW National Party Leader and NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro was in Coffs Harbour this week.

He was here to announce the return of rally racing to the region with Coffs to host the final round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship in November.

He also visited the newly renovated National Cartoon Gallery.

But his comments about the region's homelessness crisis drew particular criticism when he referred to it as a champagne problem.

Mr Barilaro said it was not long ago he was discussing the "demise of regional NSW" following the devastating droughts and bushfires.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro at the The National Cartoon Gallery with Margaret Cameron, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and bunker chairman Paul McKeon at the official opening.

Mr Barilaro said the "unexpected growth" was a positive.

"I call this a champagne problem - these are the problems you want," he said.

"12 to 15 months on it's the opposite … It's a new renaissance for regional NSW and we have to resolve not just residential housing but social housing (issues)."

"It's a big issue and isn't going to be fixed by any one tier of government and it's time that all three levels come together and find a solution."

Labor spokesperson for Coffs Harbour and Coffs Harbour City Council candidate Tony Judge says the comments are arrogant, insulting and out of touch.

This is his letter:

Champagne tastes more like vinegar to region's homeless

Rejoicing over homelessness and housing stress denies basic respect for the many people who are struggling to find affordable housing in the Coffs Harbour region.

I don't think that the many people who are living through one of the wettest summers in memory in tents next to Coffs Creek are popping the cork on a bottle of Moet.

Nor are the growing band of mature women forced to couch surf or live in cars. Nor are the many young families who are wondering how to survive the next rent rise in an area where high unemployment and low wages are normal.

They are being denied a home, one of the most basic human requirements, while Mr Barilaro celebrates with glib comments and blames local Councils for the lack of affordable housing.

Mr Barilaro is wrong to put the blame exclusively on local Councils.

Local Councils have a role in facilitating affordable housing, but it is Mr Barilaro's NSW State Government that has really deserted people in need of housing support.

The State Government has responsibility for public housing, which is key to dealing with the current crisis.

Tony Judge

Waiting times for public housing in Coffs are 5-10 years for single bedroom flats and over 10 years for two or more bedrooms. Despite much spruiking of the social housing spend by Mr Barilaro and the NSW Treasurer, only $7.9 million capital is to be spent in 2020-21 on new Public Housing.

The remainder is recurrent funding for maintenance and renovations. So where is the new Public Housing stock?

Is Mr Barilaro popping the cork because of those waiting times? Is he celebrating the fact that there are only eight rental listings between Boambee and Sandy Beach priced between $300 and $550 per week, or that even at those prices a person on the median Coffs income would still be under rental stress? Has his Government got some undisclosed plans for more secure, well paid jobs in our region?

Mr Barilaro needs to stop celebrating and get to work on finding solutions to the housing crisis in our region. His government needs to rapidly accelerate development of affordable housing and focus on creating real, secure jobs. Because to so many people doing it tough in the Coffs Harbour region his champagne tastes more like vinegar.