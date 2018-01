WANTED: Police are appealing for information to help locate a stolen white Volkswagen Amarok, similar to this one.

POLICE are asking the public to help locate a stolen Volkswagen Amarok.

Coffs/Clarence police said the vehicle was stolen from a Diggers Beach address on Sunday night.

The white Amarok, with the NSW licence plate of DSB31M, was last seen in Coffs Harbour in the early Wednesday morning.

Police believe it is still in the local area.

If you have any information, phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.