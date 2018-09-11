Menu
Photographed is a similar vehicle, however not the actual vehicle stolen. QPS
Crime

Stolen Jeep linked to hit and run traffic crash

11th Sep 2018 12:02 PM

A CAR stolen from Toowoomba has been linked to a hit and run near Brisbane with police launching an appeal for information.

The Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a Taylor St home sometime between 8.10pm and 9.02pm on Thursday, September 6.

Police reported offenders broke into the home and stole a quantity of cash, a mobile phone and the keys to a 2014 model black Infiniti Q60 and the white 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep, with Queensland registration 685WJD, was involved in a hit and run traffic crash at Redbank Plains about 5am on Friday, September 7.

"It is possible that the vehicle now has damage to the rear driver's side of the vehicle, and is bearing false plates," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

brisbane hit and run policelink stolen car toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

