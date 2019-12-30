Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A farmer’s car was stolen from his Cooran property.
A farmer’s car was stolen from his Cooran property.
Crime

Stolen car the straw to break farmer’s back

Felicity Ripper
30th Dec 2019 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE wife of a farmer who had his car stolen while moving a calf on his property says the theft could be the "straw to break the camel's back".

Police are still searching for Phil and Brenda Nancarrow's white 2008 Toyota Prado after it was stolen from their 80ha Cooran property on Saturday afternoon.

The drought-stricken farmers have been forking out $350 for cattle feed each week and had been unable to cover their LandCruiser for theft.

They are now relying on their 1985 "old farm ute" while hope dwindles for their stolen car to be found in one piece.

"We're going to have to sell the farm," Mrs Nancarrow said.

Mr Nancarrow watched as an opportunist wearing a yellow T-shirt took off with the car which contained keys for the gates and shed.

Ms Nancarrow was informed by police on Monday morning that the snorkel and roof racks belonging to the car had been found.

"Precious" belongings and damaged panel parts had been located in Hervey Bay on Sunday.

Detective Senior Constable Todd Korac, from Noosa's Criminal Investigation Branch, said police now had reason to believe the car could be in the Brisbane area.

The registration number is 135RLS.

To report information related to this incident contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
car thefts editors picks farmers drought police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

        premium_icon Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

        News Police wish to speak to the drivers in relation to the fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman.

        Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

        News BoM has issued a warning for several areas along the state’s east.

        Family ‘distraught’ as search continues for fishermen

        premium_icon Family ‘distraught’ as search continues for fishermen

        News Police said the pair had an EPIRB, but it has not been activated.

        FEBRUARY: Looking back at the year that was 2019

        premium_icon FEBRUARY: Looking back at the year that was 2019

        News A drowning, fatal crash and storm havoc. Here's what made headlines.