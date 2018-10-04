Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image
A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image
Crime

Stolen car involved in roadworks hit and run

by Sophie Chirgwin
4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

POLICE are searching for a man and woman following a hit and run and attempted hijacking south of Brisbane last night.

At about 8pm Wednesday, a vehicle that was reported stolen from Edens Landing on September 28 was seen weaving around traffic stopped at roadworks on the Logan Mwy when it crashed into a truck.

The stolen four-wheel drive then reversed into a car before scraping down the side of another vehicle and reversing into a van before finally coming to a stop.

Police say the male driver left the stolen vehicle and attempted to hijack a nearby car before fleeing into bushland with a woman - who was the passenger in the stolen four-wheel drive.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s, Caucasian in appearance with short brown hair.

The woman is believed to be aged in her early 30s, also Caucasian with long brown hair.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

editors picks hit and run logan mwy roadworks stolen car

Top Stories

    Plan in motion to set a default power price

    premium_icon Plan in motion to set a default power price

    News PUTTING a cap on power prices could actually increase household bills, NSW’s pricing regulator is warning as the government prepares to green light the idea.

    • 4th Oct 2018 7:57 AM
    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Highway reopened after four hours of closures

    Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    premium_icon Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    Parenting Plan for kids as young as three to begin their education earlier.

    Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    premium_icon Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    Politics Berejiklian government makes a major play for the blue collar vote.

    Local Partners