Stolen car crashed before occupants fled on foot

POLICE are appealing for information after a stolen car crashed in Coffs Harbour last night.

Members of the public alerted police that a vehicle was being driven erratically on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour on Monday about 10.20pm.

When officers attempted to stop the Holden Commodore on Arthur Street, the driver allegedly turned and drove down the wrong side of the highway toward Mastracolas Road.

The vehicle continued for a short distance before crashing into the kerb on Orlando Street.

Three males were seen fleeing the vehicle, heading toward bushland at the intersection of the Pacific Highway, Bray Street and Orlando Street.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from the Dog Unit, conducted an extensive search of the area, however the men were not located.

Three males fled from the stolen vehicle overnight which has been seized by Coffs Clarence Police for forensic examination. Frank Redward

Two of the men are described as being of Caucasian appearance and one man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance.

All three men were wearing dark tracksuit pants and jackets and one of the men was wearing a black hat.

Police have been told the Holden was stolen from a home in Victoria last week.

Inquiries are continuing.