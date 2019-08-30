Stolen bike crashes, car overturns as rain batters Sydney

Digital art for the tele

A TEENAGER is in hospital after crashing an allegedly stolen motorbike into parked cars in one of two major accidents overnight as rain and wind continue to batter Sydney heading into the weekend.

The 19-year-old man slid into the rear of a parked Toyota Yaris on Blaxcell Road at Granville after attempting to overtake two cars about 11pm on Thursday.

The rider is placed into induced coma on scene. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The Suzuki motorbike travelled about 50m along the ground after it lost control, crashing into a concrete island, then the Yaris, which then collided with a Toyota Corolla.

A police spokesman confirmed the driver was in a serious but stable condition at Westmead Hospital with injuries to his head and limbs.

Sydneysiders bracing the elements in Surry Hills. Picture: John Grainger

The wet and windy night spelt disaster for motorists with another serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Regents Park which left one car overturned in a ditch on Park Road.

Two cars were also involved in the crash at Granville. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydneysiders can expect the wet weather to continue with a rainfall today and a potential thunderstorm.

In a second major incident overnight, a car rolled into a ditch at Regents Park. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The soggy conditions will continue into the weekend with a partly cloudy day forecast for tomorrow and a medium chance of rain.

NSW Police are expecting more crashes as the wet weather continues before the clouds clear for a sunny Father's Day on Sunday.

The bike lost control and slid along the ground before hitting a car. Picture: Damian Hoffman

More rain is expected during the afternoon commute. Picture: John Grainger