The driver of the ute had an ATM in the back of his vehicle.

POLICE have been left scratching their heads after pulling over a driver with an ATM on board.

The man's Ute was pulled over on Geelong Road, Weeibee about 3.50am, with officers discovering the ATM machine loaded on the back.

At this stage, police do not know where the ATM came from.

The driver, a 48-year-old Brooklyn man, was interviewed and released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.