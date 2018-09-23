Menu
The attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident.
Breaking

Stockman seriously hurt in property accident

23rd Sep 2018 5:37 AM

A 71-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after falling from his horse on a remote cattle property north of Rockhampton.

The accident was reported about 1.30pm yesterday with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flying to the location with a doctor and critical care paramedic.

 

Due to the remote location north of Marlborough, the onboard flight medical team was first on scene.

The patient was immediately treated for suspected spinal and head injuries before being stabilised for air transport to Rockhampton.

He was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition, where he received further scans and treatment.

 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

