Still time to enter photography competition

IN A change of focus from mathematics and geography classes, students at Coffs Harbour High School had lessons in the art of using the lens.

A workshop introducing students to the fundamentals of photography was held recently by Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), Fletchers Fotographics and Canon Australia.

Expert photographer, Patrick Cavanagh from Canon Australia, lead 20 students through the Get to Know Your Camera Workshop, providing tips on camera settings and photography basics.

The workshop is a key component of the MNCLHD's Your Health Link National Photographic Competition.

MNCLHD Program Manager Carolyn Guichard said the workshop and photographic competition were part of a wider strategy to foster a connection between health and the arts and take action to reduce childhood obesity.

"Entrants in the competition actively participate in creating visual images to represent the competition theme 'Healthy Life. Healthy You,” Ms Guichard said.

"Through the photographic process, the entrants are required to investigate the subject matter and thereby increase their health knowledge.

"Proceeds from the competition, which has been made possible thanks to the generosity of our partners, will go towards supporting vital medical programs run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District.”

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers and includes four categories, Mobile, Open 18+, Primary and High School. The competition's school section provides prizes to support healthy school canteen programs.

Information about the competition, including entry details at yourhealthlink photocomp.com.au

Entries close October 8. Winners will be announced at an exhibition of the finalists at the Glasshouse in Port Macquarie on November 17.